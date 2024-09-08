Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $71.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

