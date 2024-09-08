Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,878 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,179,000 after buying an additional 7,273,167 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,144,000 after acquiring an additional 109,366 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,428,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,122,000 after acquiring an additional 52,456 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 760,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,594,000 after purchasing an additional 66,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 716,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,214,000 after purchasing an additional 117,423 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $100.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.40. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

