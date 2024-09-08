Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Invests $144,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 980.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 495,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 449,756 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Shares of JPEM stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

