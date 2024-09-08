Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,460,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,614.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,979,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,850 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,756,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 421.6% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,240,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

