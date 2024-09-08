Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 0.8% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $131.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $86.96 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

