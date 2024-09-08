Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $543.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $552.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The firm has a market cap of $468.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

