First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $66.11.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. First American Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

