Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.32.

FI stock opened at $170.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.04. Fiserv has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $175.47. The company has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.1% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

