FlatQube 24 Hour Volume Hits $414.09 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and $414.09 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for $0.0827 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.08249186 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $125.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

