FlatQube (QUBE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $41.41 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and $401.93 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000108 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.08249186 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $125.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

