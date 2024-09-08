Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.23

Shares of Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as high as C$3.25. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,725 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOM shares. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
