Fund Evaluation Group LLC Sells 904 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. 1,116,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,351. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

