G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.950-4.050 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIII has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.80.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 5.3 %

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.19. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $644.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

