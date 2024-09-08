G999 Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $5.76 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00042258 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00013497 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

