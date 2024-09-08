Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys 3,030 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gallacher Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,602,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3,867.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $29.83.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

