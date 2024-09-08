Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $144.01 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.65 and its 200-day moving average is $137.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,070 shares of company stock worth $3,963,638 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

