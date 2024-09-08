Gallacher Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,764 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in GSK by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in GSK by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 54.71%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

