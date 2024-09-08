Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $502,000 Investment in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Guess? by 25.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Guess? by 25.6% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the second quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Guess? by 72.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess? has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

