Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

