Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,727 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,727 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,592,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after buying an additional 42,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,552,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,391,000 after acquiring an additional 157,982 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,895 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,134,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,948,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 105,532 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

