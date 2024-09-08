Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,138 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $915,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 401.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,942 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 83,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $78.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $77.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.