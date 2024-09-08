GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

GAMCO Investors Stock Performance

NYSE GAMI opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. GAMCO Investors has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 26.16%.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

