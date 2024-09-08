Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,278,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,720 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $19,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 236,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Garrett Motion by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Garrett Motion by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

In related news, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $122,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,659.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,827.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,337,398 shares in the company, valued at $273,647,353.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $122,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,659.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.88) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial lowered their target price on Garrett Motion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GTX

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.