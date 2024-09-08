General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,442 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,280,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after buying an additional 6,201,777 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $159,750,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after buying an additional 3,247,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after buying an additional 2,905,689 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:GM traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,080,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,451,599. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,628,480.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,880,870.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,628,480.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,880,870.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,544 shares of company stock worth $18,134,919 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura lowered General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

