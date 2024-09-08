Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $572.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Gentex acquired 3,152,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,319,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $89,843,000. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 36,001.4% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,278,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Gentex by 301.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,568,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,150 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,728,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,069,000 after buying an additional 1,905,356 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 41.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,898 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

