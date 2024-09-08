Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.94. 6,491 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
Geodrill Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
