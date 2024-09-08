GH Research’s (GHRS) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

GH Research Stock Performance

GHRS stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. GH Research has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $428.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GH Research by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in GH Research by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,966,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,252,000 after buying an additional 656,163 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GH Research by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,251,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,643,000 after buying an additional 664,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in GH Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

