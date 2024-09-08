GICTrade Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $91.00 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, GICTrade has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About GICTrade

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.91619794 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

