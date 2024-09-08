Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,465,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 172,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $110.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,888. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.97.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

