Glassman Wealth Services Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 26.5% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $143,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 730.6% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 177,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 116,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of VOO traded down $8.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $496.64. 7,411,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $505.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.97. The firm has a market cap of $449.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.