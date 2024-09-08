Glassman Wealth Services Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 26.5% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $143,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 730.6% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 177,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 116,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $8.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $496.64. 7,411,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $505.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.97. The firm has a market cap of $449.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

