Glassman Wealth Services Has $160,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after acquiring an additional 60,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 576.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,280,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,953. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

