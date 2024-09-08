Glassman Wealth Services Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $8.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.12. 2,093,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,718. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.