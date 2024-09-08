Glassman Wealth Services Sells 607 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,599,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,115. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.42. The company has a market capitalization of $399.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

