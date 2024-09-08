Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.60

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and traded as high as $33.46. Global X Dax Germany ETF shares last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 4,796 shares.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $73.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.6565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Dax Germany ETF

About Global X Dax Germany ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

