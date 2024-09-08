Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.60

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and traded as high as $33.46. Global X Dax Germany ETF shares last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 4,796 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $73.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.6565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.
