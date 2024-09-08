Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Trading Down 1.9%

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.47 and last traded at $38.54. Approximately 4,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 10,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.
The firm has a market cap of $115.62 million, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32.
Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Company Profile
The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.
