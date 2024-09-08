Gravity Price Down 2.7% This Week (G)

Gravity (G) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. Gravity has a total market cap of $238.68 million and $27.73 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gravity has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Gravity token can now be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gravity

Gravity’s launch date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. The official website for Gravity is galxe.com.

Gravity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03390254 USD and is up 10.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $28,657,959.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

