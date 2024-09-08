Hahn Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 5.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 89.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,565,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $352.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.50 and a 52-week high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

