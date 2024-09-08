Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,808 shares during the quarter. Warner Music Group accounts for approximately 4.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Warner Music Group worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMG. Capital World Investors raised its position in Warner Music Group by 41.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,201,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,861,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,679,000 after purchasing an additional 192,215 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,198,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,232 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,061,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,122,000 after purchasing an additional 831,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,713,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,125,000 after buying an additional 1,263,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 64,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $1,809,327.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,909,422 shares in the company, valued at $82,191,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.50. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 101.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

