Hahn Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,020 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. PVH accounts for 2.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in PVH by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

PVH Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:PVH opened at $94.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

