Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Holdings Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,705,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842,407 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $191,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HOG. UBS Group upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE HOG traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.47. 2,424,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,078. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $44.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

