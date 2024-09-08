Head-To-Head Comparison: AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) versus OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD)

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

OneMedNet has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OneMedNet and AIkido Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet $1.02 million 21.47 -$23.20 million ($0.19) -4.84 AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 987.25 -$7.17 million ($3.88) -0.46

Profitability

AIkido Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIkido Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares OneMedNet and AIkido Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -116.74% AIkido Pharma N/A -18.21% -16.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OneMedNet and AIkido Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of OneMedNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AIkido Pharma beats OneMedNet on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. OneMedNet Corporation is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, University of Maryland Baltimore, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2021. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

