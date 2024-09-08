Head-To-Head Comparison: Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) vs. X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG)

X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares X3 and Synchronoss Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X3 N/A N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies -16.97% 28.60% 2.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares X3 and Synchronoss Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X3 $16.83 million 0.01 -$109.60 million N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies $164.20 million 0.86 -$54.53 million ($5.04) -2.59

Risk and Volatility

Synchronoss Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than X3.

X3 has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of X3 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of X3 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for X3 and Synchronoss Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X3 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchronoss Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats X3 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading. The company was formerly known as Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. and changed its name to X3 Holdings Co Ltd. in January 2024. X3 Holdings Co Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content. It also provides Synchronoss' Messaging platform comprising advanced messaging platform and email suites; and OnboardX products, including mobile content transfer solution that offers wireless transfer of content from one mobile smart device to another in a carrier retail location or at home/work, etc., as well as out of box experience solution, a device setup solution that assists customers in setting up the features of new device, such as Wi-Fi, email, social network accounts and voicemail, prompting restoration of content, and enrollment in a cloud service. In addition, the company provides NetworkX products comprising spatialNX, an enterprise-wide access to network information, including physical location, specifications, attributes, connectivity, and capacity for every plant asset; ConnectNX, a system that eliminates manual handling of service orders and manages the full order lifecycle between customer and supplier through automation and rules-based validation; and ExpenseNX, a financial analytics platform. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting, installation and deployment, configuration, systems integration, and support services; and software development and customization services. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

