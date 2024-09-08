Head-To-Head Review: PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) versus Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL)

Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) and PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lucas GC and PodcastOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucas GC N/A N/A N/A PodcastOne -34.67% -96.68% -62.27%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucas GC 0 0 0 0 N/A PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lucas GC and PodcastOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

PodcastOne has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 208.44%. Given PodcastOne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than Lucas GC.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucas GC and PodcastOne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucas GC $1.47 billion 0.07 N/A N/A N/A PodcastOne $45.82 million 0.80 -$14.73 million N/A N/A

Lucas GC has higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne.

About Lucas GC

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People's Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services. The company's platform provides permanent and flexible employment recruitment services; outsourcing services primarily for technology-related projects to design, develop, and deliver the projects within budget and on time with acceptable quality; information technology services to generate sales leads for its corporate customers; and training services comprising career-related certification programs. In addition, it engages in the media and entertainment business; and provides management consulting services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China. Lucas GC Limited operates as a subsidiary of HTL Lucky Holding Limited.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

