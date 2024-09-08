Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MOMO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hello Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hello Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.93.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $924.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $2.13. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hello Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 110.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 50.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

