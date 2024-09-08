Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $138.45 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $138.45 million and approximately $13,033.16 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $3.79 or 0.00006904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008959 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,229.96 or 1.00628899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00013394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007967 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.76856675 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $10,135.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

