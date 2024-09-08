Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $149.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $151.00 to $149.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HES. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hess from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.46.

HES stock opened at $126.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hess has a 1-year low of $125.89 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,100,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 690,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,546,000 after buying an additional 398,089 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Hess by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

