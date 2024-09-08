HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. HI has a market cap of $1.34 million and $261,112.71 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HI has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008751 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013465 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,939.44 or 0.99953382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007872 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049032 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $261,586.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

