HitBTC Token (HIT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $206.25 Million

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. HitBTC Token has a total market capitalization of $206.25 million and $240,718.63 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HitBTC Token token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HitBTC Token has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HitBTC Token

HitBTC Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.

**_The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _**

[Whitepaper](https://s3.hitbtc.com/b/HIT%20Whitepaper.pdf)”

HitBTC Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

