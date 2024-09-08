holoride (RIDE) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, holoride has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $13,522.67 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,248.44 or 0.04179574 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00041691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00011624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001971 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,841,149 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,841,149 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.0019426 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $18,629.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

