Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.31.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of HST opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $1,214,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 55,775 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,888,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,037,000 after purchasing an additional 84,687 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 644,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 55,654 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,466,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after buying an additional 149,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.